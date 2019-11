Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Sri Lanka Emerging Team vs Oman Emerging Team Dream11 Team Prediction ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips SL-ET vs OMN-ET Group A Match 1 at Cox’s Bazar.: In the opening game of ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 Group A, defending champions – Sri Lanka Emerging Team will take on Oman Emerging Team at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Cox’s Bazar. The Sri Lankan Emerging Team is led by Charith Asalanka and has the likes of Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Amila Aponso in their ranks. On the other hand, Oman Emerging team is led by Amir Kaleem. The Oman team has rested some of their senior members who were part of the ICC T20 CWC Qualifiers played until the start of this month.

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Academy Ground, Cox’s Bazar.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Suraj Kumar

Batters – Sandeep Goud, Aqib Ilyas, Pathum Nissanka, Sammu Ashan

All-Rounders – Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis (C), Amir Kaleem (VC)

Bowlers – Ahmed Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shiran Fernando

SL-ET vs OMN-ET Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Hasitha Boyagoda, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Sammu Ashan, Nishan Madushka, Jehan Daniel, Asitha Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Amila Aponso.

Oman: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khurram Nawaz Khan, Amir Kaleem (C), Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Muhammed Nadeem, Ahmed Fayyaz Butt, Mehran Khan, Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah.

