Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sri Lanka U23 vs Pakistan U23 Prediction Emerging Asia Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 5 Group A SL-ET vs PAK-ET: The 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup is the fourth edition of a cricket tournament currently being held in Bangladesh between 14 and 23 November 2019. Eight teams are participating in the tournament including five under-23 age level teams of Test nations and top three teams from the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier. The tournament is organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Nepal replaced the United Arab Emirates, after they pulled out due to an unknown reason. Nepal qualified on virtue of being fourth in the Asia Cup qualifier.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka U23 vs Pakistan U23 will take place at 8.00 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar

My Dream11 Team

Saud Shakeel, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Amad Butt, Rohail Nazir (WK), Khushdil Shah, Hasan Mohsin, Charith Asalanka, Shammu Ashan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Hasnain

SL-ET vs PAK-ET Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka U23: Kalana Perera, Amila Aponso, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Jehan Daniel, Charith Asalanka (c), Shammu Ashan, Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka

Pakistan U23: Haider Ali, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Umer Khan, Omair Yousuf, Rohail Nazir(w), Khushdil Shah, Saif Badar, Saud Shakeel(c), Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Hasnain

SQUADS

Pakistan U23: Khushdil Shah, Saud Shakeel(c), Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Asad, Sameen Gul, Haider Ali, Rohail Nazir(w), Saif Badar, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Amad Butt, Hasan Mohsin, Umer Khan, Imran Rafiq, Akif Javed

Sri Lanka U23: Nishan Madushka, Jehan Daniel, Charith Asalanka (c), Kalana Perera, Shiran Fernando, Kamindu Mendis (VC), Minod Bhanuka, Ashen Bandara, Sammu Ashan, Asitha Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Hasitha Boyagoda, Ramesh Mendis, Amila Aponso, Sachindu Colombage

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL-ET Dream11 Team/ PAK-ET Dream11 Team/ Sri Lanka U23 Dream11 Team/ Pakistan U23 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more