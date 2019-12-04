Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Under-23 vs Maldives Match No. 5 South Asian Games 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match SL-U23 vs MLD at Kirtipur: In the match no. 5 of South Asian Games 2019, Sri Lanka U23 will square off against Maldives at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Thursday. The T20 match will commence at 12:45 PM (IST). Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives are the five teams participating in the South Asian Games. India and Pakistan withdrew their participation from the competition. The teams will play against each other, after which, the top four will qualify for the semifinals.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka Under-23 and Bhutan will take place at 12.45 PM (IST).

Time: 12: 15 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

My Dream11 Team

Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka (vice-captain), Shammu Ashan, Ahmed Hassan, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu-Mendis (captain), Adam Nasif, Yoousuf Azyan, Asitha-Fernando, Duvindu Thilakaratne, Mohamed Mahfooz

SL-U23 vs MLD SQUADS

Sri Lanka Under-23s: Nishan Madushka, Vishwa Chaturanga, Shammu Ashan, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Hasitha Boyagoda, Kamindu-Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Jehan Daniel, Asitha-Fernando, Kalana Perera, Sachindu Colombage, Kavishka Anjula, Duvindu Thilakaratne.

Maldives: Mohamed Mahfooz (captain), Mohamed Azzam, Ahmed Hassan, Ameel Mauroof, Rassam Rasheed, Hassan Ibrahim, Mohamed Rishwan, Adam Nasif, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Mohamed Ivan, Nazuwan Badeeu, Ibrahim Raid.

