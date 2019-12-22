Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 8 STA vs HUR BBL 2019-20 in Victoria: In the match number 8 of Big Bash League 2019-20, Melbourne Stars will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Ted Summerton Reserve, Victoria on Sunday. It’s the battle between the second and third placed team in the league. Both the sides have got off to a brilliant start to their BBL campaign. Led by Glenn Maxwell, Stars registered a good win over Brisbane Heat after their captain played an exceptional 83-run knock. The rest of the batsmen didn’t contribute much but they will have to step up and make it count asap.

On the other hand, Hurricanes defended a modest total of 129 comfortably against the Sydney Sixers in Alice Springs. D’Arcy Short continued his golden run in the T20 format while the bowlers did a very good job on a slow pitch. Qais Ahmad was the star bowler for them picking four wickets for just 12 runs.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 8.45 AM (IST).

Time: 9.15 AM IST.

Venue: Ted Summerton Reserve, Victoria

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Peter Handscomb,

Batsmen – Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, David Miller

All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers – A Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Riley Meredith, Qais Ahmad (VC)

STA vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Peter Handscomb (WK), Glenn Maxwell (C), Ben Dunk, Clint Hinchcliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (C & WK), David Miller, Jake Doran, Simon Milenko, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Clive Rose, Riley Meredith, David Moody/Thomas Rogers.

STA vs HUR SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes: D Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk/C), David Miller, Jake Doran, Macalister Wright, Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose, Qais Ahmad, Riley Meredith, David Moody.

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Peter Handscomb (wk), Glenn Maxwell (C), Ben Dunk, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Jonathan Merlou.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team/ STA Dream11 Team/ HUR Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.