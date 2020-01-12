Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 34 STA vs SIX: The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

My Dream11 Team

Daniel Hughes, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Josh Phillipe (WK), Tom Curran (VC), Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis (C), Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Rauf, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope

STA vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Seb Gotch(WK), Ben Dunk, Sandeep Lamichhane, Clint Hinchliffe, Haris Rauf, Lance Morris, Jonathan Merlo

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (WK), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell

Vice-captain Options: Josh Phillippe, James Vince

Squads

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques(c), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Ben Manenti, Steve OKeefe, Lloyd Pope

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Seb Gotch(w), Clint Hinchliffe, Lance Morris, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jackson Coleman, Jonathan Merlo, Daniel Worrall

Check Dream11 Prediction/ STA Dream11 Team/ SIX Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team/ Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more