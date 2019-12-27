Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 13 STA vs STR BBL 2019-20 in Victoria: In the match number 13 of Big Bash League 2019-20, Melbourne Stars will take on Adelaide Strikers at the Carrara Oval, Queensland on Friday. Aiming to continue their winning momentum, Stars have been in red-hot form thus far in the tournament after registering consecutive victories in their last two matches. They are coming into this game on the back of a 52-run-win over Hobart Hurricanes thanks largely to a swashbuckling opening partnership of 81 between Nic Maddinson and Marcus Stoinis, who scored an unbeaten 54-ball 81 to lead them to an eventual match-winning total of 4/163. Haris Rauf (5/27) bowled a sensational spell to bowl out Hurricanes for a paltry score of 111.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers, who too are coming off a 15-run win against Perth Scorchers. Jake Weatherald’s superb knock of 83 and Alex Carey‘s 24-ball 55 was well backed up a match-winning spell from Rashid Khan, who claimed 3/40 to lead his side to an 11-run-win.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1.15 PM (IST).

Time: 1.40 PM IST.

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Alex Carey (C), Peter Handscomb

Batsmen – Cameron White, Hilton Cartwright, Jake Weatherald

All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (VC), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short

Bowlers – Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Wes Agar

STA vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell (C), Hilton Cartwright, Peter Handscomb (WK), Clint Hinchcliffe, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dale Steyn, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (C & WK), Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Cameron White, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake/Peter Siddle, Wes Agar.

STA vs STR SQUADS

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell (C), Peter Handscomb (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nick Larkin, Dale Steyn.

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matthew Short, Alex Carey (wk/C), Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake, Harry Nielsen, Peter Siddle.

