Dream11 Team Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction, Big Bash League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 13 STA vs STR: The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020.

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1:10 AM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

My Dream11 Team

Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Wells, Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald (C), Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis (VC), Matthew Short, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar

STA vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell ©, Hilton Cartwright, Peter Handscomb (WK), Clint Hinchcliffe, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dale Steyn, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (C & WK), Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Cameron White, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake/Peter Siddle, Wes Agar

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Alex Carey, Rashid Khan, Dale Steyn

Vice-captain Options: Jake Weatherald, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell

Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matthew Short, Alex Carey(w/c), Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake, Harry Nielsen, Peter Siddle

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell(c), Peter Handscomb(w), Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nick Larkin, Dale Steyn

