Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 17 STR vs THU: The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020.

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

My Dream11 Team

Usman Khawaja (C), Alex Ross, Jake Weatherald, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Carey, Chris Morris, Matthew Short, Daniel Sams (VC), Chris Tremain, Chris Green, Rashid Khan

STR vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Cameron Valente, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake.

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Callum Ferguson, Jonathan Wells, Daniel Sams

Vice-captain Options: Alex Carey, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja

Squads

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Matthew Gilkes(w), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey(w/c), Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Cameron White, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen

