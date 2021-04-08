New Delhi: Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has turned selector for once and has shortlisted cricketers who he thinks fits in an all-time IPL 11. Expectedly, the team filled with T20 superstars and will be captained by the legendary MS Dhoni who has led his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings to three titles so far. Also Read - IPL 2021: Super Fans All Geared up as T20 League Returns to India

The team, as is the requirement for any IPL team, fields a minimum of seven India cricketers alongside four overseas stars. Rohit Sharma, the five-time IPL winner, fits into the openers slot alongside Chris Gayle who holds the record for the highest individual score in the league's history.

At no. 3 is Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, who led them to title in 2016 followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli at no. 4. Former India batsman and CSK legend Suresh Raina forms part of a formidable middle-order alongside Mr 360 AB de Villiers of RCB.

Dhoni, who is also the wicketkeeper of this eleven, follows in at the no. 7 spot while CSK allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has also found a place at no. 8. The spin attack comprises Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Jadeja while the pace department will be manned by Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH).

During the exercise, Gavaskar admitted to have realised how tough the job of a selector is. “I am sorry if I missed out on any players. I have never been a selector in my life, and I now understand how hard it is to pick a team,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Gavaskar’s All-Time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 will get underway from Friday in Chennai when defending champions MI will square of against RCB at Chepauk. This time around, the matches have been limited to six venues with no team playing at its home venue.