Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a huge blow ahead of the start of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League as Mitchell Marsh pulled out of the T20 tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue. The 14th edition of IPL will begin on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Aussie all-rounder expressed his inability to spend a long time inside the bio-bubble and informed about his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He also conveyed the decision to his franchise – Sunrisers Hyderabad a few days back.

Under the latest IPL Covid-19 protocols, the 29-year-old Australian cricketer would have to undergo seven-day quarantine plus a 50-day bio-bubble, which he found too restrictive.

The report further states that SRH have signed an England batsman who did well during the recently-concluded T20I series against India.

Marsh was bought by SRH for a base price of Rs 2 crore at the 2020 IPL player auction. However, he was not available for the majority of the season after picking up an injury in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first match. He twisted his ankle during SRH’s first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and was unfit to continue. SRH signed West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder as his subsequent replacement.

The Australia all-rounder has since recovered and was part of the Australian team in the T20I series in New Zealand recently. He has also played for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League

Marsh has played 21 games in the IPL in 10 years, having previously played for Deccan Chargers and Pune Warriors.

Meanwhile, SRH have started their training camp in Chennai. The Hyderabad franchise will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season opener on April 11 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

SRH Squad For IPL 2021

David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.