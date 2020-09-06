With a decent batting line-up and effective bowling lineup, SunRisers Hyderabad would be a great competitor in UAE. Maybe apart from David Warner and Kane Williamson, experience seems to be missing from SRH, but they can make up for lost ground with the bowling they posses. Over the years, like Rajasthan Royals, SRH has been extremely good at planning games perfectly. Also Read - Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Date, Venue And India Timings

With openers, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow – who have been successful as a pair and with skipper Williamson to follow – SRH look top-heavy. It would also be interesting to see if they play Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman or not as the second spinner. He has been successful in the powerplays and is a decent bat – factors that could work in favour of him and get him on the XI.

SRH has won the coveted crown in 2016 under the leadership of Warner and they would like to repeat the same in UAE.

Eyes would also be on young Priyam Garg – India’s current U19 skipper. And of course, Rashid Khan will like always be the trump card for SRH.

They will play their tournament opener against RCB on September 21.

SRH FULL SCHEDULE

September 21: v Royal Challengers Bangalore, 19.30 IST, Dubai

September 26: v Kolkata Knight Riders, 19.30 IST, Abu Dhabi

September 29: v Delhi Capitals, 19.30 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 2: v Chennai Super Kings, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 4: v Mumbai Indians, 15.30 IST, Sharjah

October 8: v Kings XI Punjab, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 11: v Rajasthan Royals, 15.30 IST, Dubai

October 13: v Chennai Super Kings, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 18: v Kolkata Knight Riders, 15.30 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 22: v Rajasthan Royals, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 24: v Kings XI Punjab, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 27: v Delhi Capitals, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 31: v Royal Challengers Bangalore, 19.30 IST, Sharjah

November 3: v Mumbai Indians, 19.30 IST, Sharjah

SRH Full Squad

David Warner, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, T Natarajan, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad