Batting legend VVS Laxman reckons MS Dhoni has the fitness level to see through at least three seasons of Indian Premier League before taking a call on his professional career. Dhoni hasn't played competitive cricket since July last year and mystery shrouds over international career with IPL most likely to be postponed or worse cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

IPL would have been the perfect stage for Dhoni to prove his form and fitness to make his international return. But as of now, both Dhoni and the league's future this year, looks uncertain.

However, there's no doubt over his IPL career, where he captains three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

“I think, playing for CSK will keep him going because he’s supremely fit and age is just a number, and especially when someone like MS Dhoni is not only physically fit, but mentally very astute as a captain as a leader he enjoys leading the CSK franchise,” Laxman said on Star Sports.

“He’s been very successful doing that and as far as Dhoni’s cricket is concerned, I’m sure you’re looking forward to watch him play in the IPL. Not only this IPL, he will probably play in the next couple of IPLs, and then we will take a call about his future as a cricketer,” he added.

While Dhoni hasn’t spoken on his future publicly, there are speculations that the former India captain must have communicated something to the team management. Laxman feels that the current India selection committee, led by Sunil Joshi, will have to sit with Dhoni regarding his India future.

“The new selection committee will have to sit down with MS Dhoni and understand his future, as far as Indian cricket is concerned. But MS Dhoni will continue to play for CSK and do well for CSK,” Laxman said.