Suryakumar Yadav continues to hit the headlines in 2020 following his IPL exploits that saw him playing an intrinsic role in Mumbai Indians winning the title for a record-extending fifth time earlier this year. Ahead of the start of the Indian domestic season, Surya has sent a warning to opponent teams with a blistering century during a practice match.

The match involved Team B and Team D which were being led by Surya and Yashasvi Jaiswal respectively. And Team B, which batted first, posted a mammoth 213 runs thanks to their captain's 47-ball 120.

Surya, who represents Mumbai in domestic cricket, struck 10 fours and nine sixes during his stay.

While Surya was unforgiving against each of the bowlers who came to bowl against him, he saved special treatment for Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Arjun, a bowling allrounder, had done well but in the 13th over he came up against Surya who smashed 21 runs in it and thus damaging the youngster’s otherwise decent bowling figures.

However, Arjun returned later to bowl again in the death overs, innings 19th, during which he picked up a wicket as well and finished with 1/33 from his four overs.

Meanwhile, the much-delayed Indian domestic season will kick-off with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a T20 tournament, from January 10 next year. The participating teams have been divided into six Groups – five Elite Groups and one Plate Group with Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Chennai and Vadodara to host the matches.

BCCI secretary Amit Shah in a note to all the state associations revealed that the contingent of each team cannot exceed 30 members and must have a team physician to take care of coronavirus-related issues.

“Each team can have a maximum of 20 players and 10 support staff. Each team should have a team physician to manage Covid-19-related issues. The team physician is separate from the team physiotherapist and is inclusive of the 10 support staff,” Shah said in the letter

“The health and safety of all members of the teams, match officials, and state association staff members is central to our planning for the upcoming domestic season. Whilst Covid-19 has changed the way the domestic season will be conducted, measures and systems are being implemented across travel, accommodation, training and matches to ensure that we can deliver the domestic season in a Covid-19 safe environment,” it added.