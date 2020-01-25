Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 52 THU vs REN BBL 2019-20 in Sydney: In the match no. 52 of Big Bash League 2019-20, Sydney Sixers will take Melbourne Renegades at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Saturday. Ranked second in the points table with 17 points, Sixers would be eager to continue their winning juggernaut against Renegades as they have won back-to-back matches in the league so far. Josh Philippe has been in in impressive form with the bat in the ongoing tournament and he is currently the leading run-scorer for Sixers. Meanwhile, their seaming all-rounder Tom Curran has played a significant role with his brilliant performances for his side.

Meanwhile, Renegades have nothing to lose from the match as they have already been ruled out of the tournament. However, they can spoil Sixers’ party with their enthralling style of play and would be looking to sign off on a high. Renegades will be boosted by the return of Aaron Finch and Beau Webster in the upcoming match.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 9.40 AM (IST).

Time: 10.10 AM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Josh Phillippe, Brayden Stepien

Batters – Steven Smith (C), Daniel Hughes, Beau Webster (VC)

All-Rounders- Tom Curran, Samit Patel, Mohammad Nabi

Bowler- Jackson Bird, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce

SIX vs REN Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Beau Webster, Brayden Stepien (WK), Daniel Christian, Samit Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans/Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Kane Richardson.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (WK), Daniel Hughes, Steve Smith, James Vince, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Steven O’Keefe/Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon.

SIX vs REN SQUADS

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques (C), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Justin Avendano, Ben Manenti, Jack Edwards.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Brayden Stepien (wk), Beau Webster, Tom Cooper, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Will Sutherland, Samit Patel, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Nathan McSweeney, Zak Evans, Jack Wildermuth

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team/ REN Dream11 Team/ SIX Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.