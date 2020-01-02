Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 19 THU vs STA BBL 2019-20 in Sydney: In the match number 19 of Big Bash League 2019-20, Sydney Thunder will host Melbourne Stars in another exciting BBL contest on Thursday. In their previous BBL match, Stars registered a dramatic win in a rain-affected last game against Hobart Hurricanes on Monday. Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder won a last-over thriller against Adelaide Strikers and ended Strikers’ six-win streak at their home ground.

Beefy all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been doing a brilliant job for Melbourne Stars at the top. Wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Handscomb is expected to share the load of work with Stoinis for his side. Sipper Glenn Maxwell has played two match-winning knocks this season and will be expected to carry on the good work. In the bowling department, Steyn and Nathan Coulter-Nile will strengthen the pace with Worral and Rauf helping them.

For Sydney Thunder, a lot will depend on skipper Callum Ferguson who is expected to lead his side from the front. Along with Ferguson, Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja hold the key for the hosts in the batting department. Alex Ross can also emerge as a match-winning player while steering the middle-order. With the likes of Brendan Doggett, Chris Tremain in the ranks, Thunder have also got a pretty solid bowling attack to defend totals.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars will take place at 10.10 AM (IST).

Time: 9.40 AM IST.

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Peter Handscomb (C)

Batsmen – Callum Ferguson (VC), Alex Ross, Usman Khawaja

All-Rounders – Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers – Arjun Nair, Dale Steyn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Haris Rauf

THU vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (C), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb (wk), Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Haris Rauf, Dale Steyn, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa.

Sydney Thunder: Callum Ferguson (C), Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams.

THU vs STA SQUADS

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb (wk), Glenn Maxwell (C), Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Dale Steyn, Haris Rauf, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe.

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Chris Tremain.

