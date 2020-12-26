Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed the captain of Mumbai team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships. The Mumbai Cricket Association announced their 20-member squad for the T20 tournament which kickstarts India’s 2020-21 domestic season next month. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Smashes 21 Runs in an Over of Arjun Tendulkar, Ends up With 47-Ball 120

India Under-19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal was also named in the squad. While IPL mainstays Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad and all-rounder Shivam Dube have been also included in the squad. Also Read - India vs Australia Tests: Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Ishant Sharma as Injured Mohammad Shami's Replacement

Pace duo of Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande will lead the bowling attack, which also comprises spinners Atharva Ankolekar and Shams Mulani. Also Read - Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Ahmedabad to Host Knockouts; Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Among Venues

The association said that all the selected players are required to undergo an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 and carry the negative report while reporting at the Wankhede Stadium on December 29.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kick off the domestic seasons and domestic giants Mumbai will play their matches in Mumbai only.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar and Sufiyan Shaikh.

In the Delhi team, senior pacer Ishant Sharma was selected in the 42-member squad. Ishant is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket after after recovering from injury, which ruled him out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While, Shikhar Dhawan was named captain of Delhi’s team announced on Saturday.

Ishant was forced to miss the Australia tour due to side strain suffered during the IPL. It has been learnt that Ishant will not be available for all matches.

Dhawan featured in the T20 series against Australia, scoring a half-century in the second match.

The selection panel named a jumbo 42-member squad that also has Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand, Nitish Rana, Pawan Suyal and Manan Sharma.

The panel met on Friday to pick the squad and has asked all the players to report to chief coach Rajkumar Sharma and coach Gursharan Singh.

(With PTI Inputs)