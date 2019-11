Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Round 3, Group B Match TN vs UP: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a Twenty20 cricket domestic championship in India, organized by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), among the teams from Ranji Trophy. The 2008-09 season was the inaugural season for this trophy. It is named after a famous Indian cricketer, Syed Mushtaq Ali. In June 2016, the BCCI announced that the championship would be scrapped and replaced with a zonal-based competition. The next season, BCCI reverted to the include all domestic teams.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh will take place at 9.30 AM (IST).

Time: 10.00 AM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

My Dream11 Team

Murali Vijay, Shahrukh Khan, Samarth Singh, Akshdeep Nath (VC), Dinesh Karthik (C), N Jagadeesan (WK), Upendra Yadav, M Mohammed, R Sai Kishore, G Periyaswamy, Mohsin Khan

TN vs UP Probable Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu: Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Hari Nishanth/Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy

Uttar Pradesh: Akshdeep Nath, Samarth Singh (C), Upendra Yadav (WK), Hardeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Shubham Chaubey, Mohsin Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal

SQUADS

Uttar Pradesh: Akshdeep Nath, Samarth Singh(c), Upendra Yadav(w), Hardeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Shubham Chaubey, Mohsin Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Shivam Mavi, Shanu Saini, Mohit Jangra, Priyam Garg, Ankit Chaudhary

Tamil Nadu: Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Hari Nishanth, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, T Natarajan, G Periyaswamy, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Aparajith

