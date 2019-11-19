Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Tasmania vs New South Wales Prediction – Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 21 Between Tasmania vs New South Wales, Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 at Bellerive Ovall, Hobart: In the match no. 21 of Marsh One-Day Cup 2019, Tasmania and New South Wales will square off against each other in the last league fame of the competition at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Wednesday. This encounter is a dead rubber with the top two teams already finalised and are set to play the final on November 26 in Brisbane. Both Tasmania and NSW have underperformed this season and would be looking to end the season on a high with a win.

In the points table, Tasmania are just a spot above their opposition with seven points to their name after six matches with two wins and four losses. Meanwhile – New South Wales, who are topping the Sheffield Shield charts, have struggled miserably in the 50-over domestic tournament with only a solitary win in six outings.

TOSS – The toss between Tasmania vs New South Wales will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST (November 20)

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott (C), Matthew Gilkes

Batters – Daniel Hughes (VC), Jack Edwards, Nicholas Bertus, Jason Sangha

All-Rounders – James Faulkner, Moises Henriques

Bowlers – Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan Ellis, Liam Hatcher

TAS vs NSW Probable Playing XIs

Tasmania: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (C/WK), Beau Webster, Macalister Wright, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose, Jackson Bird.

New South Wales: Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gilkes, Nicholas Bertus, Jason Sangha, Peter Nevill (C/WK), Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Harry Conway, Liam Hatcher.

SQUADS

New South Wales: Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gilkes, Nicholas Bertus, Jason Sangha, Peter Nevill (wk/C), Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Harry Conway, Liam Hatcher, Dean Solway, Daniel Fallins, Mickey Edwards, Nathan McAndrew.

Tasmania: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk/C), Beau Webster, Macalister Wright, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose, Jackson Bird, Jordan Silk, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TAS Dream11 Team/ NSW Dream11 Team/ New South Wales Dream11 Team/ Tasmania Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.