Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team TCA Indians vs Taiwan Dragons Prediction, Taipei T10 League 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s TCI vs TDG: The Taipei T10 league begins April 25 in which eight teams will fight it out with the winners declared in the final on May 17. All the matches will be played on weekend, with this being the only cricket tournament on any form taking place during the Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - TCA vs TDCC MyTeam11 Team Prediction Today, Taipei T10 League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Yingfeng Ground, TPE, 1 PM IST

TOSS – The toss between TCA Indians vs Taiwan Dragons will take place at 12:30 PM (IST). Also Read - PCCT vs ICCT MyTeam11 Team Prediction Today, Taipei T10 League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Yingfeng Ground, TPE, 11:00 AM IST

Time: 1:00 PM IST Also Read - Daredevils vs TCA MyTeam11 Team Prediction Today, Taipei T10 League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Yingfeng Ground, TPE, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan

My Dream11 Team

Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Athula Senadeera (VC), Bivan Singh Waraich, Asif Hameed (WK), Vivek Hegde (C), Manoj Kriplani, Marlan Samarasinghe, Neeraj Singh, Ashutosh Tiwari, Chetan Pundora

TCI vs TDG Probable Playing XIs

TCA Indians: Amit Kumar Bedaka, Vivek Hegde, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh, Girish Hiranandani (WK), Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Manoj Kriplani (C), Vivek Kumar Mahato, Ajay Gupta, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Partheeban Chinnamuthu.

Taiwan Dragons: Asif Hameed (WK), Athula Senadeera, Rahul Nautiyal, Bivan Singh Waraich, Chetan Pundora, Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Arul Arjun, Romil Kothari, Adam Hopkins, Ashutosh Tiwari, Santosh Yadav.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Amit Kumar Bedaka, Vivek Hegde

Vice-captain Options: Chetan Pundora, Neeraj Singh

Squads

Taiwan Dragons: Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar, Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi

TCA Indians: Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Manoj Kriplani (C), Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TCI Dream11 Team/ TDG Dream11 Team/ TCA Indians Dream11 Team/ Taiwan Dragons Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more