TDG vs TDR Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Taiwan Dragons vs Taiwan Daredevils Prediction, Taipei T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s TDG vs TDR: Taipei T10 League is a first of its kind cricket tournament in the country and is being played between eight teams. In total, there will be 24 league matches followed by qualifiers, semi-finals and then the final will be played on May 17. The eight teams are FCC Formosans, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers, Chiayi Swingers, Taiwan Dragons, TCA Indians, Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils. Also Read - TDG vs HST Dream11 Prediction, Taipei T10 League, Pool 2, 1st Qualifier: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Taiwan Dragon vs Hsinchu Titans at Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District on May 10 at 9:00 AM IST

Around 160 cricketers are taking part in the league with all matches to be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District in Taipei City. The matches will be live streamed on Sports Tiger app. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Managua FC vs Real Esteli FC Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For MNG vs EST Today's Match at Estadio Nacional de Futbol 6.30AM IST

TOSS – The toss between Taiwan Dragons and Taiwan Daredevils will take place at 10:30 AM (IST). Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Matagalpa vs Chinandega Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's MAT vs CN Match at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello 4.30AM IST

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Cricket Ground

TDG vs TDR Dream11 Team

Josula Rishi (captain), Jeff Black (vice-captain), Ben Hall, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, John Koekemoer, George Klooper, Adam Hopkins, Thomas Nel, Charles Hayward, Mohammad Rajiuddin

TDG vs TDR Squads

Taiwan Dragons: Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Marlan Samarasinghe (captain), Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.

Taiwan Daredevils: Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, George Klopper (captain), Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TDG Dream11/ HST Dream11/ Hsinchu Titans Dream11/ Taiwan Dragon Dream11/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more