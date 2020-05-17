Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Taiwan Daredevils vs ICC Smashers, Taipei T10 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s TDR vs ISM at Yingfeng Cricket Ground: In the seventh-place playoff of the Taipei T10 League 2020, Taiwan Daredevils will take on ICC Smashers at the Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district on Sunday (May 17). The Taipei T10 League match will start at 1 PM (IST). Neither team has had a great tournament with Taiwan Daredevils picking up just the solitary win against the TCA Indians. The ICC Smashers are winless in the tournament so far but they will be hoping to change that come Sunday. The pitch has favoured the bowlers in the initial matches but as the series progressed, the wicket has favoured the batsmen. However, the seamers may take advantage of the weather condition. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Suwon Bluewings vs Ulsan Hyundai Korean League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For SSB vs ULS Today's Match at Suwon World Cup Stadium 1PM IST

TOSS – The toss between Taiwan Daredevils and ICC Smashers will take place at 12.30 PM (IST).

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Vinit Chattrani

Batsmen: R Mehta (C), D Jain, J Koekemoer

All-Rounders: D Shah (VC), J Black, G Klopper, S Ferreira

Bowlers: C Hayward, N Bhimani, S Doshi

TDR vs ISM Probable Playing XIs

Taiwan Daredevils: Duan Christie, John Koekemoer, Jeff Black, Ben Hall, George Klopper (C), Christiaan Du Toit, Hein Nothnagle, Charl Tou, Tertius De Jager, Thomas Nei, Charles Hayward.

ICC Smashers: Rajesh Mehta, Devang Shah, Vinit Chattrani, Mohit Gour, Ujjaval Vekariya, Dirvesh Jain, Nirav Shah(C), Shrey Doshi, Neel Bhimani, Manoj Ladha, Dev Shah

TDR vs ISM Squads

Taiwan Daredevils: Herman Snyman, Charles Hayward, Hugh Schalkwyk, Shane Ferreira, Louis Van Niekerk, Hein Nothnagle, Alan Slade, Duane Christie, Thomas Nei, Rob Schulenberg, John Koekemoer, Christiaan Du Toit, Charl Tou, Tertius De Jager, Ben Hall, George Klooper, Jeff Black.

ICCT Smashers: Neel Bhimani, Arya Shah, Sanjay Zaveri, Dev Shah, Sonik Shah, Devang Shah, Mohit Guar, Dirvesh Jain, Sanjay Patel, Vinit Chattrani, Rajesh Mehta, Sandeep Patel, Manoj Ladha, Ujjaval Vekariya, Shrey Doshi, Nirav Shah, Sandeep Roonwal, Priyesh Shah, Shivang Shah, Sachin Bhimani, Manan Shah.

