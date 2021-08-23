Mumbai: It is by far the most sought after job in the country – the job of being the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri knows all about it as he had a memorable time marshalling Virat Kohli and his troops.Also Read - LIVE West Indies vs Pakistan Score And Updates 2nd Test Day 3: WI vs PAK Online Score Streaming From Sabina Park

From taking India to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup to the inaugural World Test Championship and a couple of overseas wins in Australia, Shastri took Indian cricket to newer heights. Now with his time coming to an end as India coach, the hunt for his successor has started as BCCI has invited applications. Also Read - RCB Full Squad 2021 For IPL 2nd Leg in UAE: All You Need to Know

Here are three probable contenders for the job of the coach of the Indian team. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah on Verge of a Big Record During 3rd Test at Headingley, Could Become Fastest Indian to 100 Test Wickets

Vikram Rathour: India’s current batting coach Vikram Rathour has been with Shastri’s side for some time now. He knows how the team functions well and that would help in the transition. Reports suggest that he is a frontrunner for the position of Shastri.

A prominent name I am hearing for the position of India’s next chief cricket coach 👇

Vikram Rathour

Good choice ! pic.twitter.com/gsSYh0o1MI — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) August 22, 2021

Virender Sehwag: The former India opener is a streetsmart cricketer and has his own ways of going about things. He was a part of the Punjab Kings franchise in the IPL and has shown his inclination towards coaching in the past. Sehwag as an India coach would bring a sense of freshness to the thinking process which could help the team take things to the next level.

Lalchand Rajput: The veteran has been a part of many Indian cricket teams as a manager. He knows the functioning of the system well and could be a good choice. Rajput, who played two Tests and four ODIs from 1985 to 1987, is 59 and is still eligible to apply. He was also the team manager during the historic T20 World Cup victory in 2007. He has been the head coach of the Mumbai Indians IPL team and the Zimbabwe cricket team.