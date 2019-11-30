Weighing in on the blur that is MS Dhoni’s future in Indian cricket, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said there is plenty of time left to decide on the former India captain’s road ahead and that a clearer picture is expected to arrive in the next few months. Ganguly’s comments came when he was asked about India coach Ravi Shastri’s remarks that what future holds for Dhoni will depend on the IPL 2020.

“We will see what happens, there’s enough time. Of course it will get clear (within three months),” Ganguly said.

With the T20 World Cup in Australia next year being the prime focus, the selectors have clarified that they have already started looking at a life beyond Dhoni. Dhoni himself recently said in an event that questions surrounding his future should not be asked until January. And with the IPL taking place roughly around March-April, where Dhoni will turn out for Chennai Super Kings, the two-time World Cup winner may take a call.

Ganguly however pointed out that there is absolute clarity within the board and management regarding what lies ahead for Dhoni.

“No no, there is clarity, but certain things cannot be said on public platform. There is absolute clarity on MS Dhoni and you’ll find out in time,” he said.

“There’s transparency between the Board, MS and the selectors. When you deal with such champions – MS Dhoni is an unbelievable athlete for India – certain things have to be kept within the closed doors. It’s very transparent and everybody knows where they stand.”