After bringing Pink-Ball Day/Night Test to India, new BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is set to roll in another step for cricket fans in India with an exhibition game between Asia XI and World XI at the new Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad in March.

The new stadium is built at cost of Rs 700 crores is set to become the biggest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of 1.10 lakh, The Stadium will be ready in March and the idea of the exhibition match has been flouted as its inaugural match.

There will be Asia XI vs World XI game but it will be subject to ICC’s approval,” Ganguly confirmed to The Indian Express after BCCI’s annual general body meeting held in Mumbai on Sunday.

The new stadium is build razing down the old structure at Motera which had a capacity of 54,000, The capacity of the stadium is higher than the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, which can accommodate 1,00,024 spectators.

Build across 64 acres, the stadium boasts of two academy ground apart from the main ground and also has indoor practice facilities, training centers and 55-room club house, Olymoic size swinning pool and other sports recreational activities, including a 3-D projector theatre,

Jay Shah, the son of union home minister Amit Shah, and the current secretary of the BCCI has been talking up the stadium as the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the PM is expected to be at the inauguration of the new stadium. Since he has now received confirmation from the Gujarat Cricket Association of the stadium’s readiness, Sourav Ganguly, BCCI’s president, said he will seek ICC’s approval for the opening game in March, reports The Indian Express.