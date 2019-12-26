BCCI has confirmed that there won’t be any possibility of cricketers from India and Pakistan teaming up for the upcoming Asia XI vs World XI T20Is to be played in Bangladesh next year.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will be marking the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh, by hosting two T20Is in March between Asia XI and World XI.

The announcement gave rise to potential scenario of Indian and Pakistan cricketers playing together for Asia XI.

However, BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George has revealed that Pakistan cricketers won’t be part of the T20Is.

“What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other. Sourav Ganguly will decide the five players who will be a part of the Asia XI,” George told IANS.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given these two matches international status which will be played between March 18 and 22.

India will be sending at least five players for the matches which will be chosen by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

The bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan have been suspended due to the diplomatic tensions between the two countries. The teams have however faced each other in ICC (2017 Champions Trophy and ICC Cricket World Cup 2019) and continental tournaments (Asia Cup).