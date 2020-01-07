Australia’s newest batting star Marnus Labuschagne is undergoing a dream run in Test cricket drawing comparisions with compatriot Steve Smith and India captain Virat Kohli. During the Australia home summer, Labuschagne scored 896 runs at at a surreal average of 112 that included four centuries and three fifties.

Overall, in 14 Tests, he has now 1459 runs at 63.43 with four hundreds and eight half-centuries.

Named in Australia’s ODI squad for their upcoming three-match series in India, Labuschagne is basking in the glory of a memorable season but is fully aware of the tough assignment that lies ahead. “Whenever you play India, it’s a tough series because they’re a very tough opposition,” Labuschagne told cricket.com.au. “They’ve got great batters and bowlers, so it’s going to be a challenge. But as a player you always want to test yourself against the best opposition in the toughest conditions, and there’s nothing tougher than India in India.”

This won’t be the 25-year-old’s first tour of India as he has been here before with an Australia A side in 2018. He said the Sydney Test against New Zealand was a good preparation for their next overseas assignment. “It’s probably good preparation coming from (SCG) going to India that’s probably the closest we have in Australia to spinning conditions. But with the format change, and the wickets will be different,” he said.

Labuschagne is yet to make his ODI debut and is banking on drawing from the experience of his senior teammates should he get into the playing XI. I’ve got a lot of experience to lean on with guys who have played five, six, seven years of IPL and Test tours over there for Australia, so there’s a lot to learn.”

On comparisons with the top batsmen of this generation, he said, “For people to speak like that is amazing, but there’s a lot more work to be done before anything like that can be talked about. Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith – those guys have been doing it for five, six, seven years. To have one good summer doesn’t make you a great player. So for me it’s about trying to be consistent and trying to get Australia to win games.”