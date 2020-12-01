The ongoing India vs Australia ODI series has been termed as ‘too friendly’ with former stars wanting players to stir things up a little and bring back the intensity the rivalry has been known for. There have been various on-field incidents during the first two ODIs of the three-match series when the cricketers of the two teams have been involved in friendly exchanges. Also Read - Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Feels T20 World Cup in India is Uncertain And Could be Shifted to UAE

During the second ODI, after Australia captain Aaron Finch was hit on his stomach by a full toss from Navdeep Saini, India wicketkeeper checked on him and jokingly rubbed on his belly. Also Read - Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Talks About Comparison With Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, known for his fierce on-field attitude, seems to have mellowed down as well considering his previous fiery exchanged with the Australian cricketers during previous tours. Also Read - Don’t Think Captaincy a Burden For Virat Kohli: Harbhajan Singh Feels Indian Skipper Leads From Front

India fast bowling legend Zaheer Khan has advised Indian cricket team to launch verbal volleys at premier Australia batsmen and remind them of the sandpapergate especially during a time when they have already lost the series.

“Knowing the coach Ravi Shastri, he should take a leaf out of old school cricket and maybe remind Smith and Warner about what has happened a couple of years back (sandpapergate),” Zaheer said on Cricbuzz Live.

He though wants the verbal exchanges to be within boundaries.

“At times when things aren’t going your way you just have to find something to bring out that intensity. They have to pick that fight maybe. Not in a bad way — staying in the boundaries and bringing out that intensity at times. Forget about what is going your way, what’s not and just get in the zone, which really helps bring out the best in you,” he said.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons that since most of these rivals actually play together in various IPL franchises, it has brought in a world of change as far as personal relationships are concerned.

“I just think we’re in a different era of the game,” Vaughan said. “You only have to go back 10, 15, 20 years, the Australians were pretty much in everyone’s faces with words and body language. I don’t think they went over the top, I just think it was the way they used to play the game.”

He continued, “Whereas now, the players are generally teammates. Most of the Australian team are teammates with the Indian players through the IPL franchises, and I think that’s made a massive difference in the world game, these franchise leagues.”