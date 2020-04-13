The inaugural Asia Cup, held in Sharjah comprised just three matches with India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka the participants. The tournament came into existence thanks to the gains made by the three subcontinent nations with India becoming ODI world champions (1983), Sri Lanka making their Test entrance (1982) and Pakistan cricket showing rapid progress. Also Read - Supremely Fit MS Dhoni Will Play at Least Three IPL Seasons: VVS Laxman

Sri Lanka faced Pakistan in the opening fixture and stunned their more fancied opponents. Batting first, captain Zaheer Abbas top-scored to help his side to 187/9 but Sri Lanka, thanks to Roy Dias unbeaten half-century overhauled the target with five wickets to spare.

Soaring high from their victory, Sri Lanka came crashing down against India after being bowled out for a mere 96 in 41 overs. Opener Surinder Khanna (51*) struck an unbeaten half-century while his partner Ghulam Parkar scored 32 not out as India cruised to a crushing 10-wicket win.

The final fixture, on April 13, 1984, was between India and Pakistan. Surinder struck a second straight half-century while vital knocks from Sandeep Patil (43) and captain Sunil Gavaskar (36*) pushed India to 188/4 in 46 overs.

In reply, Pakistan kept themselves in the hunt when they were 125/4. And then Roger Binny triggered a collapse which proved decisive. They lost their next six wickets for the addition of just nine runs as India registered a big 54-run win.

And India with their second straight win, became the champions.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Surinder was the star performer with 107 runs and three dismissal and was awarded a cash prize of $5,000. India won a prize money of $50,000 while second-placed Sri Lanka received $30,000 and Pakistan, who finished third, got $20,000.