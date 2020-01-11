Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 31 THU vs HUR: The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 12:10 PM (IST).

Time: 12:40 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

George Bailey, Calum Ferguson, Usman Khawaja (C), David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Matt Gilkes, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams (VC), Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Qais Ahmad

THU vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Jonathan Cook, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Brendan Doggett

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (C), Caleb Jewell, David Miller, Ben McDermott (WK), George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Jake Reed

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Matthew Wade, Usman Khawaja

Vice-captain Options: Daniel Sams, Ben McDermott

Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade(c), Caleb Jewell, Simon Milenko, George Bailey, David Miller, Ben McDermott(w), Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Riley Meredith, Aaron Summers, Macalister Wright

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Matthew Gilkes(w), Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Chris Tremain, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Liam Hatcher, Brendan Doggett, Liam Bowe, Jason Sangha

Check Dream11 Prediction/ THU Dream11 Team/ HUR Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team/ Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more