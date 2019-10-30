India will play their first-ever Day-Night Test against Bangladesh starting November 22 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens and to ensure a full house, match tickets have been priced as low as Rs 50 per day. The information was revealed by Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Avishek Dalmiya, who also announced that the authorities are also pushing for an early start to day’s play instead of the usual a 2:30 PM start.

Eden Gardens, perhaps the most iconic venue for cricket in India and home to many classics including the 2001 epic Test against Australia, brags a capacity of 68000 – the most for a cricket stadium on India and the CAB is putting its best foot forward to ensure there are no empty seats during the match. The match begins on a Friday meaning the first three days of the Test could very well be packed in terms of crown participation.

“We will send the tickets for printing as we get the timing confirmation from BCCI and broadcasters. We are planning to bring in school children from the districts and local schools and we don’t want any inconvenience,” Dalmiya said. “Ticket denominations will be of Rs 50, 100, 150 on daily basis. We will try our best to pull in as many crowd as possible. We hope it will be a success.”

As for the scheduled start of play, the idea was proposed to ensure the convenience of the crown and to prevent the dew from playing much of a role. However, the CAB will only be implement the plan only once the BCCI gives its go-ahead after discussing the matter with the broadcasters.

“One can expect an early start than the usual day/night encounters. It will not be a 2.30pm start. 1.30pm start would mean the match would get over by 8.30pm and the spectators will return home early,” Dalmiya added.