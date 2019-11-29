Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd Semifinal TNT vs LEI: The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Trinidad & Tobago, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Leeward Islands team and the Leeward Islands Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Leeward Islands are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Trinidad & Tobago vs Leeward Islands will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

My Dream11 Team

Jeremy Solonazo, Darren Bravo (C), Kieran Powell, Montcin Hodge, Devon Thomas (VC), Jason Mohammed, Terrance Warde, Sheeno Berridge, A Phillip, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Imran Khan

TNT vs LEI Probable Playing XIs

Trinidad & Tobago: Jeremy Solonazo, Keegan Simmons/Tion Webster, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Yannick Ottley, Imran Khan (C), Steven Katwaroo (WK), Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Isaiah Rajah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Leeward Islands: Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Amir Jangoo, Devon Thomas, Jahmar Hamilton (C), Akeem Saunders, Terrance Warde, Kezron Archibald, Quinton Boatswain, Jason Campbell, Sheeno Berridge

Captain And Vice-Captain Picks

Suggested Captaincy Options: Darren Bravo, Kieran Powell, Jason Mohammad

Suggested Vice-Captaincy Options: Anderson Phillip, Sheeno Berridge, Devon Thomas

SQUADS

Leeward Islands: Jahmar Hamilton (c), Kieran Powell, Kezron Archibald, Devon Thomas, Montcin Hodge, Keacy Carty, Yannick Leonard, Akeem Saunders, Amir Jangoo, Jason Campbell, Terrance Warde, Sheeno Berridge, Jeremiah Louis

Trinidad & Tobago: Jeremy Solonazo, Jason Mohammed, Odean Smith, Yannick Ottley, Imran Khan (C), Steven Katwaroo (Wk), Anderson Phillip, Tion Webster, Kyle Hope, Darren Bravo, Isaiah Rajah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Keegan Simmons, Akeal Hosein

