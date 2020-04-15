A regular in England’s white-ball setup – Tom Curran is driven and motivated by the dream of representing England in Test cricket along with his brother Sam Curran. Tom hasn’t played red-ball cricket in over a year but is working extremely hard in developing the skill-set required to make a comeback. In presence of younger brother Sam, Tom is aiming of becoming the first brothers to play Test cricket together for England since the Hollioakes. Adam and Ben Hollioake made Test debuts for England together against Australia in the 1997 Ashes series. Also Read - Govt Identifies Hotspot Districts, Green Zones; Door-to-door Survey to be Conducted, Says Health Ministry

The 25-year-old Tom has played two Tests for England, both in the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia. But since than he has since fallen off the radar in the longest format. "I've definitely got huge Test ambitions still," he said in a joint video conference call with brother Sam.

"It's a tough one because I've been playing so much white-ball over the last few years. Without playing Championship cricket it is hard."

The Cape Town-born hopes to work his way back into contention and has ambitions to don the Test shirt alongside brother Sam.

“Over the last couple of years there was a huge focus on white-ball cricket with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and rightly so. Now it’s trying to get that balance between white and red-ball cricket and developing my skills and awaiting my chance. I’ll keep training hard and try to take my chances when I can. It would be amazing to play Tests with Sam. That’s definitely a huge ambition of ours,” he added.

With every sporting activity around the globe coming to a standstill in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Tom says the enforced break has come as a ‘shock to the system’ but he knows it is not the end of the world in the bigger scheme of things.

“It is strange to be honest. I think we play so much now, you’re just used to rolling on from one thing to the next. Sport is a big part of our lives but in the grand scheme of things it is not the end of the world for us compared to some of the other things going on around the world,” he said.

“For the last four or five years, it has been cricket non-stop, all the year-round. I think for everyone to be stuck indoors and not playing is a shock to the system, everyone is missing it.

“It is a shock to all of us, players, people involved in the sport, fans and lovers of the sport. It is a shock to the system but what we’re going through is nothing in the grand scheme of things.”

Tom said he is trying to utilize the time to be mentally and physically ready when play resumes.

“I’m using it as a time to get refreshed mentally,” said Tom, who was looking forward to turn up for the Rajasthan Royals in the 13th IPL, which has been indefinitely postponed following the extension of the lockdown to May 3 in India.

“It is a terrible time of course, but we seldom get a break like this in what would be the middle of our summer. We’re trying to stay positive so that when we do come back we’re in a good position to kick on mentally and physically for the years to come,” he added.