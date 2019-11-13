Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Trinidad & Tobago vs West Indies Emerging Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 15, Group B TNT vs WIE: The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the West Indies Emerging Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Trinidad & Tobago vs West Indies Emerging Team will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

My Dream11 Team

Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster (VC), Darren Bravo, Justin Greaves, Roland Cato, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Mohammed, Yannick Ottley, Keon Harding, Dominic Drakes, Anderson Phillip

TNT vs WIE Probable Playing XIs

Trinidad & Tobago: Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster, Kyle Hope, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Yannick Ottley, Steven Katwaroo (WK), Jon Ross Jaggesar, Imran Khan (C), Odean Smith, Anderson Phillip

West Indies Emerging Team: Kimani Melius, Gidron Pope, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Justin Greaves, Roland Cato, Yannic Cariah (C), Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Jermaine Levy, Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd

CAPTAIN AND VICE CAPTAIN PICKS

Suggested Captaincy Options: Joshua Da Silva, Darren Bravo, Kevin Sinclair

Suggested Vice-Captaincy Options: Tion Webster, Yannick Ottley, Keon Harding

SQUADS

West Indies Emerging Team: Yannic Cariah (c), Kimani Melius (vc), Camarie Boyce, Roland Cato, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Leonardo Julien, Jermaine Levy, Ashmead Nedd, Gidron Pope, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair

Trinidad & Tobago: Imran Khan (c), Yannick Ottley (vc), Darren Bravo, Kyle Hope, Akeal Hosein, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Steven Katwaroo, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Phillip, Isaiah Rajah, Keagan Simmons, Odean Smith, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster

