Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Trinidad & Tobago vs Winward Islands Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Group B Match TNT vs WNI: The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the West Indies Emerging Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Trinidad & Tobago vs Winward Islands will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

My Dream11 Team

Devon Smith (C), Kyle Hope, Darren Bravo, Tion Webster, Emmanuel Stewart (WK), Alick Athanaze, Jason Mohammed, Shane Shillingford, Imran Khan, Jon Ross Jaggesar (VC), Anderson Phillip

TNT vs WNI Probable Playing XIs

Trinidad & Tobago: Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster, Kyle Hope, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Yannick Ottley, Steven Katwaroo (WK), Jon Ross Jaggesar, Imran Khan (C), Odean Smith, Anderson Phillip

Winward Islands: Devon Smith, Desron Maloney, Emmanuel Stewart (WK), Kirk Edwards (C), Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Bhaskar Yadram, Shane Shillingford, Larry Edwards, Shermon Lewis

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Suggested Captaincy Options: Yannick Ottley, Darren Bravo, Devon Smith

Suggested Vice-Captaincy Options: Jason Mohammed, Jeremy Solozano, Tion Webster

SQUADS

Winward Islands: Bhaskar Yadram, Ryan John, Larry Edward, Ray Jordan, Kirk Edwards (c), Kavem Hodge (vc), Devon Smith, Desron Maloney, Alick Athanaze, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Shane Shillingford, Shermon Lewis, Dillon Douglas

Trinidad & Tobago: Steven Kat­wa­roo, Im­ran Khan (c), Tion Web­ster, Dar­ren Bra­vo, Kyle Hope, Je­re­my Solozano, Odean Smith, An­der­son Phillip, Yan­nick Ot­t­ley (vc), Ja­son Mo­hammed, Jon Ross Jagge­sar, Kea­gan Sim­mons, Akeil Ho­sein, Isa­iah Ra­jah

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TNT Dream11 Team/ WNI Dream11 Team/ Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Team/ Winward Islands Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more