Cricket Australia (CA) Chairman Earl Eddings has said hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup this year amidst the current situation makes it an unrealistic proposition with coronavirus pandemic refusing to abate. Also Read - Kuldeep Yadav Explains Why He And Yuzvendra Chahal Do Not Regularly Feature Together in India XI

While Australia hasn’t been severely affected by the deadly virus as compared to other countries, the logistic behind bringing in players belonging to different countries will prove to be a nightmare and may pose health risks. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: All Eyes on PM Modi's Crucial Meet With CMs Today; Total Tally Crosses 3.3 Lakh-Mark

Add to that the travel restrictions imposed in several countries which will make it “very, very difficult” to stage the event come October. Also Read - Cricket Australia Sack CEO Kevin Roberts, Interim Replacement Announced

“While it hasn’t been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get 16 countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it’s unrealistic, or it’s going to be very, very difficult,” Eddings told reporters on Tuesday.

ICC met on June 10 to take a call on the fate of the showpiece event but deferred its decision to next month as they continue to follow wait and watch policy. BCCI on their part want the global body to arrive at a decision quickly so that other boards can draw out their bilateral engagements accordingly.

“The ICC are having meetings as we speak, it’s a bit of a movable feast at the moment,” Eddings said.

Nick Hockley, who on Tuesday took over as interim CA CEO and also heads T20 world cup local organising committee, said they are preparing for every eventuality.

“We’ve got a fantastic local organising committee who are busy preparing for every eventuality and the decision that will come,” Hockley said.

There were media reports of the event being cancelled last month before ICC came out with an official statement denying the claims.