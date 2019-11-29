Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Tshwane Spartans vs Paarl Rocks Prediction Mzansi Super League – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 MSL Match 19 TST vs PR at Centurion: In the match number 19 of the Mzansi Super League 2019, Tshwane Spartans will square off against Paarl Rocks at Supersport Park in Centurion on Friday. Currently, at the third spot in the points table, Spartans have had three of their five games washed out so far but they’ve made sure that they did win those where rain didn’t play spoilsport. Their second win of the tournament cane against the Jozi Stars courtesy the sides’ all-round display with both bat and ball. While Petrus van Biljon (45) and AB de Villiers (53) resurrected the teams’ ship, helping them post 6/155; a target which the trio of Morne Morkel (3/21), Tom Curran (3/30) and Roelof van der Merve (2/11) ensured was defended with aplomb.

Spartans will be high on confidence as they take on Paarl Rocks, a team who they have defeated earlier in the tournament. The Rocks, meanwhile, have got there act together since that defeat and come into this encounter on the back of three successive victories. Their last win came against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants by a comprehensive margin of 31 runs.. The live TV Broadcast of Mzansi Super League 2019 will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. While the live cicket streaming of the league will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode in India.

TOSS – The toss between Tshwane Spartans and Paarl Rocks will take place at 8.30 PM (IST).

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

My Dream11 Team

AB de Villiers (VC), Henry Davids, Deal Elgar, James Vince, Isuru Udana, Ferisco Adams, Henrich Klaasen (wk), Morne Morkel (C), Tom Curran, Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi.

TST vs PR Probable Playing XIs

Tshwane Spartans: Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Roelof van der Merwe, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen (C & WK), Petrus van Biljon, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla.

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (C), James Vince, Dwaine Pretorius, Isuru Udana, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi.

TST vs PR SQUADS

Tshwane Spartans: Theunis de Bruyn, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Dean Elgar, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen (wk/C), Petrus van Biljon, Roelof van der Merwe, Corbin Bosch, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Waqar Salamkheil, Donavon Ferreira.

Paarl Rocks: Henry Davids, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis (C), Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Isuru Udana, Ferisco Adams, Sibonelo Makhanya, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jean-Paul Duminy, Kyle Verreynne, Kerwin Mungroo, Thando Ntini.

