Dream11 Team United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Prediction ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 3 UAE vs SCO: The third match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2019 will be played between the United Arab Emirates and Scotland at Sharjah Wednesday morning. UAE and Scotland have faced defeats at the hands of USA in their respective opening fixture and will be looking to open the account tomorrow. The host United Arab Emirates faced a three-wicket loss at the hands of the USA in the opening fixture while Scotland fell short of 35 runs while chasing 283 runs.

TOSS – The toss between United Arab Emirates vs Scotland will take place at 11:00 AM (IST).

Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

My Dream11 Team

Michael Jones, George Munsey, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Richie Berrington, Callum MacLeod, Waheed Ahmed, Safyaan Sharif, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique

UAE vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Darius D’Silva, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (c), Palaniapan Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Scotland: Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (c), Michael Jones, Callum Macleod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir

SQUADS

Scotland: Matthew Cross(w), Kyle Coetzer(c), Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Josh Davey, Craig Wallace, Stuart Whittingham

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(w), Darius D’Silva, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza(c), Palaniapan Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Figy John, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Zawar Farid

