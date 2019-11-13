Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team United States of America vs Winward Islands Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Group B Match USA vs WNI: The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the West Indies Emerging Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between United States of America vs Winward Islands will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

United States of America: Xavier Marshall, Mrunal Patel, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Karima Gore, Elmore Hutchinson, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Cameron Stevenson, Timil Patel.

Winward Islands: Kirk Edwards (C), Devon Smith, Kavem Hodge, Desron Maloney, Emmanuel Stewart (WK), Keron Cottoy, Bhaskar Yadram, Shane Shillingford, Larry Edwards, Alick Athanaze, Shermon Lewis

Winward Islands: Kirk Edwards (c), Kavem Hodge (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Dillon Douglas, Larry Edwards, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Shermon Lewis, Desron Maloney, Shane Shillingford, Devon Smith, Emmanuel Stewart, Bhaskar Yadram

United States of America: Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Steven Taylor (vc), Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Sagar Patel, Timil Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron

