Dream11 Team United States of America vs West Indies Emerging Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Group B Match USA vs WIE: The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (United States of America, United States of America, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the West Indies Emerging team and the West Indies Emerging Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. West Indies Emerging are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between United States of America vs West Indies Emerging will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

My Dream11 Team

Aaron Jones, Xavier Marshall, Roland Cato, Monank Patel (WK), Karima Gore, Kevin Sinclair (VC), K Jovani Hoarding (C), Ashmead Nedd, Dominic Drakes, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson

USA vs WIE Probable Playing XIs

United States of America: Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Ian Holland, Timil Patel, Karima Gore, Elmore Hutchinson, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Jasdeep Singh, Cameron Stevenson

West Indies Emerging: Kimani Melius, Gidron Pope, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Justin Greaves, Roland Cato, Yannic Cariah (C), Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Jermaine Levy, Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd

Captain And Vice-Captain Picks

Suggested Captaincy Options: Yannic Cariah, Joshua Da Silva, Monank Patel

Suggested Vice-Captaincy Options: Keon Harding, Steven Taylor, Karima Gore

SQUADS

West Indies Emerging: Jermaine Levy, Kimani Melius, Yannic Cariah (c), Ashmead Nedd, Gidron Pope, Roland Cato, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Leonardo Julian, Kevin Sinclair, Camarie Boyce

United States of America: Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Sagar Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Timil Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Steven Taylor (VC), Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Akshay Homraj, Elmore Hutchinson, Xavier Marshall, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron

