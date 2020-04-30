Fast-rising Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns are among the six new faces to have been handed Cricket Australia contracts for the upcoming season. Apart from the duo, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh Kane Richardson and Matthew Wade have also been rewarded for vastly improved show in the past 12 months. Also Read - MS Dhoni Was Putting in a Lot of Hard Work in The Lead up to IPL: Michael Hussey

However, Usman Khawaja is among the big names to have been given the axe with the top-order batsman missing out on a central contract for the first time in five years. Also Read - David Warner Says Australia's Tour of England 'Highly Unlikely'

Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh and have all been omitted having been part of the list for the previous year. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's Battle With Shane Warne in Chennai Test is The Best I Have Seen: VVS Laxman

Overall, 20 men and 15 women cricketers have been awarded CA contracts.

“As Mitch Marsh and Matthew Wade have proven, there are always plenty of opportunities for those who have missed out to be re-selected by performing consistently at domestic level; and importantly to make the most of any opportunity that comes their way at international level,” Australia men’s national selector Trevor Hohns said.

Tahlia McGrath was a surprise addition to the women’s list having last played for Australia in 2017.

Australia women’s national selector Shawn Flegler explained that the addition of fast bowling allrounder McGrath will help in providing covers for long-term injuries suffered by Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck.

“(McGrath has) been a consistent performer over the last few seasons with bat and ball, including the five matches she played for Australia during the 2017 Ashes series,” Flegler said. “With Tayla and Ellyse Perry coming back from long-term injuries, Tahlia will add extra depth to our allrounders, especially with her bowling.”

CA men’s contract list: Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

CA women’s contract list: Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham