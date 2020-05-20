Vanuatu T10 Blast Cricket League LIVE Streaming Details

Bringing a great sense of relief to the cricket fans across the world eager to witness the game live amid the COVID-19 crisis, India’s biggest sports community platform Rooter has got the broadcasting rights to the inaugural Betbarter Vanuatu Blast T10 League. The platform will telecast thrilling matches on its website and mobile app from May 21, 2020. To further keep the fans engaged, Rooter may give them a chance to interact with the players during live sessions on the platform, as the fan engagement partner of the league. Also Read - Old Trafford Cricket Ground Plans For Social-distancing Fans, Offers ECB to Host Tet Cricket Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The nearly 4-week-long Vanuatu Blast T10 tournament features three teams namely the Ifira Sharks, Mighty Efate Panthers, and MT Bulls. Each team will play the other team thrice in the league stage with a total of nine matches to be played at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground. The grand finale will be played on June 13. As many as 53 cricketers of the country, including players from the Vanuatu national side, will take part in the tournament which is expected to go places. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic: Anil Kumble-led ICC Committee Recommends Ban on Saliva to Shine Ball

Commenting on the development, Dipesh Agarwal, co-founder, and COO, Rooter, said, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sports calendar of 2020 has seen all major events either getting cancelled or postponed. The sports enthusiasts have been relying on watching old matches, playing e-sports, nd interacting with fellow sports fans through our platform as a way to keep their spirit alive. By getting the broadcast rights for Vanuatu Blast T10 League, we wish to surprise all the sports fans with their first live cricket event since the COVID-19 crisis. The best part, they may even interact with the players, create content, and connect with other fans. We are extremely grateful to the Betbarter & Vanuatu Cricket Association for bringing this fresh wave of positivity to the world in these gloomy times.” Also Read - Babar Azam Plays Down Comparisons With Virat Kohli, Says Looking Forward to T20 World Cup

Shane, CEO of Vanuatu Cricket Association said, “We are extremely lucky here in Vanuatu to have zero cases of COVID 19, so we believe it’s our duty to give the rest of the world an opportunity to enjoy the game of cricket live. We feel for people who are affected by this pandemic worldwide and so we want to spread positivity, smile, and laughter through some exciting cricket matches live from the happiest place on the earth. It will be an honor for us to broadcast the Vanuatu cricket matches to the Indian sports audience.”

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Vanuatu T10 Blast Cricket League

When: From May 21, 2020

Where to Stream Online: Rooter (India)

TV: Not available in India.

About Rooter:

