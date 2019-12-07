While India registered a relatively comfortable victory in the series opening T20I against West Indies on Friday, they dropped several catches in the field apart from a couple of misfields.
Washington Sundar failed to judge a catch as he dropped Shimron Hetmyer in the 16th over who went on to score a half-century. In that same over, vice-captain Rohit Sharma grassed an easy chance near the boundary, giving West Indies captain Kieron Pollard a life on 22. he went on to hit 19-ball 37.
“India very poor on the field today! Young guns reacting a bit late on the ball! Too much cricket?? Let’s get these runs come on lads,” Yuvraj had tweeted during the innings break on Friday.
West Indies posted a mammoth 207/5 but thanks to Virat Kohli’s career-best 94 not out, as they overhauled the target in 18.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin praised Kohli for his superlative knock calling it ‘extraterrestrial’.
“The kind of show @imVkohli put on last night was extraterrestrial” Ashwin tweeted.
The second T20I will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.