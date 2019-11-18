Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team VCT vs SAU– Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 20 Between Victoria vs South Australia, Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 at Melbourne Cricket Ground: In the match no. 20 of Marsh One-Day Cup 2019, Victoria will square off against South Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. With Queensland beating Tasmania on Monday, Victoria and South Australia match has turned into a dead rubber in the ongoing 50-over tournament. For South Australia to have any chance of qualifying to the final, they wanted Tasmania to win against Queensland. Now both Victoria and South Australia will look to finish their Marsh Cup campaign on a high as the third-placed side. Both the teams have been extremely inconsistent this season winning three in six matches

TOSS – The toss between Victoria and South Australia will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne.

My Dream11 Team

Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Jake Lehmann, Jake Weatherald, Peter Handscomb (C), Sam Harper, Matthew Short, Jon Holland, Joe Mennie (VC), Adam Zampa and Wes Agar.

VCT vs SAU Probable Playing XIs

Victoria: Sam Harper (WK), Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (C), Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland/Jonathan Merlo, Peter Siddle, Xavier Crone, Jon Holland, Mitchell Perry.

South Australia: Callum Ferguson, Jake Weatherald, Jake Lehmann (C), Alex Carey (WK), Tom Cooper, Alex Ross, Cameron Valente, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Wes Agar, Joe Mennie.

VCT vs SAU SQUADS

South Australia: Callum Ferguson, Jake Weatherald, Jake Lehmann (C), Alex Carey (wk), Tom Cooper, Alex Ross, Cameron Valente, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Joe Mennie, Harry Nielsen.

Victoria: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (C), Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland, Peter Siddle, Xavier Crone, Jon Holland, Jonathan Merlo, Mitchell Perry.

