Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has confirmed he will continue to represent the franchise and will be part of their squad come next IPL season. Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles and has been their captain since the T20 league began in 2008. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs KXIP Live Cricket Score, Abu Dhabi: Chennai Opt to Bowl

There were speculations that the veteran cricketer may end up calling time on his IPL career after retiring from all forms of cricket earlier in August. However, speaking during the toss as CSK geared up for their final match of the IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab, Mahi ended all rumours. Also Read - India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Reveals Why Rohit Sharma Wasn't Picked For Australia Tour

“Definitely not,” he Dhoni responded when asked if this was his last game ever for CSK. Also Read - KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 54 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 1 Sunday

Danny Morrison : Could this be your last game in yellow ? #MSDhoni : Definitely Not!#CSK have won the toss and they will bowl first against #KXIP in Match 53 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/KhaDJFcApe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020

CSK are currently at the bottom of the points table and Dhoni reckons that KXIP will be under more pressure to win as they are still alive in the race for playoffs.

“They (KXIP) are under more pressure to win, we just want to turn up and keep fighting. I felt the boys did well to stay relevant, we want to put 100% into our game,” he said.

CSK have made three changes to their Playing XI with Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Shardul Thakur replacing Shane Watson, Mitchell Santner and Karn Sharma.