India cricketer Mohammed Shami has been distributing food packets, water and masks to help the stranded migrant workers who have been out of work and trying to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shami has set up food distributing centres near his house in Shaspur (Uttar Pradesh).

"For the past two three months we are going through difficult times and there are difficulties for common man. We 2,3 friends are doing this COVID work for a long time. I can't do it alone. I thank all my friends who are helping, we are organising bhandars (community kitchen) from where food is distributed," Shami during an Instagram Live chat.

Additionally, he is also making efforts to arrange three flights from Mumbai to Delhi to help those who have been stuck there. “We are making a small effort to arrange three flights from Mumbai to Delhi for the people who are stuck there. Those who want to come to Delhi. We are trying to arrange whatever possible flight,” he said.

Shami, regarded as one of the top fast bowlers currently, has urged those in need to contact him directly through his Instagram page or call his manager.

“We are just trying to continue our effort so that most of the people who are stuck reach their homes safe. You can directly message me on my Instagram page or mail me. If you are in more trouble you can contact my manager directly, the number of him will be posted. Stay safe and stay home and never give up, keep fighting. We will see you soon on cricket field,” he said.

The BCCI posted a video of Shami in which he can be seen helping those in need.

“As #IndiaFightsCorona, @MdShami11 comes forward to help people trying to reach home by distributing food packets & masks on National Highway No. 24 in Uttar Pradesh. He has also set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur,” the BCCI wrote.

Shami also thanked the local administration for their support.

“The buses which come to and fro from Delhi know where we are serving food and where people can eat. The administration, including the SSP, SDM and officials of health department have helped u a lot.”

Coronavirus has so far claimed over 5000 lives and infected nearly 2 lakh people in India.