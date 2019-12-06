South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is known for his extravagant celebrations and has in the past wowed with his dance moves and shoe telephone antics after taking wickets.

However, his latest, a magic trick, is a top contender for the greatest celebration in cricket’s history.

During a Mzansi Super League Twenty20 match, Smashi took out a red handkerchief from his pocket and with a little shake of hand, turned it into a metre-long rod while celebrating a wicket.

Expectedly, the video has gone viral on social media.

Speaking to news agency AFP, Shamsi revealed that before becoming a professional cricketer, he wanted to become a magician. “Before cricket became serious for me, at the age of about 15, I wanted to be a professional magician,” Shamsi said.

Explaining the reason behind his unique celebrations, Shamsi said, “I have always wanted to enjoy myself on the cricket field. There’s a lot of pressure playing professional cricket and sometimes you forget why you started playing cricket in the first place.”

And if Shamsi is to go by, he has more in store. “It’s a bit of fun. Not everyone likes it but my intentions are all good. I want to get more kids to enjoy the game. I’m always thinking of something new — but the most important thing is still the bowling. If there are no wickets, there are no celebrations,” the 29-year-old said who has played two Tests, 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is for South Africa.