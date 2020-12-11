Jasprit Bumrah turned out to be an unlikely hero with the bat for India as he scored a maiden first-half-century in the second warm-up match against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Batting first India were reduced to 123/9 before Bumrah counterattacked hitting an unbeaten 55 off 57. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Passes Fitness Test, Likely to Join India Squad For Australia Test Series

India were eventually bowled out for 194 in 48.3 overs with the dismissal of No. 11 Mohammed Siraj for 22.

Bumrah's previous best in FC was 16 not out but he surpassed that to the delight of the Indian dressing room. He reached the milestone in style, dispatching a bouncer for a six – his second of the innings.

He struck six fours and two sixes during his entertaining innings.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli opted to sit out the day-night practice match in Sydney with Ajinkya Rahane leading the team instead. He won the toss and opted to bat first.

India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (2) early before the pair of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill sent the Australian attack on a leather hunt with a quickfire 63-run stand for the second wicket.

Shaw struck 40 off 29 with eight fours while Gill settled down eventually but failed to convert the start and was dismissed for 43 off 58. He hit six fours and a six.

Their dismissal followed a collapse that saw the touring party losing seven wickets for the addition of just 21 runs.

The middle-order was already weakened with Cheteshwar Pujara resting and even Rahane, who scored a century in the previous warm-up fixture, managed just 4 before poking at an outside off delivery and being out caught-behind.

For Australia A Jack Wildermuth (3/13) and Sean Abbott (3/46) took three wickets each.

For the fielding side, there was a scare though when allrounder Cameroon Green left the field after being struck on the head while bowling. He attempted to catch a Bumrah straight drive on follow through but the ball burst through his palms and landed on his temple.