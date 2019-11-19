Yuvraj Singh has been handing Punjabi lessons to his Maratha Arabians teammate and West Indies cricketer Chadwick Walton. In a video posted on his Instagram account, Yuvraj can bee seen conversing with Walton in Punjabi and breaking into laughter upon hearing his teammate’s near-perfect attempt.

The former India international praised Walton, captioning the post, “Nice punjabi bro #ChadwickWalton 🤣🤣🤣🤣 😂😂😂😂 oh chal yaar chaliye😂😂😂”

Yuvraj, two-time world cup winning allrounder, is part of the Arabians squad participating in the ongoing T10 League in Abu Dhabi. He has played in two matches so far managing scores of 6 and 14.

His team won two and lost one matches as they entered the Super League stage that gets underway from Monday.

The Indian missed their third match due to a back spasm. “I had a back spasm today so I can’t really fight my body too much. I think mentally I am still young, but the body says take it easy, so hopefully I’ll be fit for the next game,” he said on Monday.

The 37-year-old is eyeing a career in coaching once he’s done with playing league career. “There are a lot of leagues coming up in the next two to three years, so I am looking forward to playing a few of them. It’s good for me that I play for about two or three months, instead of playing the whole year. I am enjoying that for the next few years and then hopefully can get into coaching after practising that side by side,” he said.