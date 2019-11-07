A day after actor Anushka Sharma wished husband Virat Kohli through a cheesy post on social media, it was the India captain’s turn to return the favour. The pair is away vacationing, exploring the land of Bhutan and Kohli, on Thursday, posted another soulful picture of the romantic couple enjoying their time off in front of a lake and snow-capped mountains.

“When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful,” Kohli’s Insta post read.

In one of the pictures, Kohli and Anushka are seen holding hands and facing the lake, while in the other, the couple posed romantically against a stunning backdrop. Besides, Kohli also shared an Insta story, in which both his and Anushka’s shadows are reflecting on the ground, with the caption: “It’s all about reflections,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

On Kohli’s 31st birthday, which was on November 5, Anushka had penned a heartfelt message which has to be among the best wishes Kohli ever received on his special day. The actress posted two pictures of the couple in a monastery in Bhutan praying for their well-being.

Her post read: “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidant, My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love.”

If that doesn’t give you couple goals, we wonder what will?