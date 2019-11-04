Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is not part of the Indian T20I side for the three-match series against Bangladesh, has flown to Bhutan for a mini vacation with wife Anushka Sharma.

The duo were photographed during their vacation and the photos have made its way to social media via various fan accounts of both Kohli and Sharma.

View this post on Instagram @virat.kohli & @anushkasharma Spotted at Bhutan today ♥️😍 A post shared by KohliSensation (@virat_kohli_18_club) on Nov 3, 2019 at 6:58am PST

Sharma was recently in the news for her social media outburst on what she claimed to be false news perpetrated by former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer, who played for India in late 60s and early 70s. Engieer had told The Times of India last week that the national selectors were serving tea to Sharma during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, held earlier this year. Engineer’s target were the selectors, who according to him, have no credentials to be in the position.

Sharma then took to social media with a long post lambasting the report and retorted back at the various other instances were she was unnecessarily dragged in to the controversies relating to Indian team’s performances.

India lost the series opener in the Delhi in a smog-affected match with Mushfiqur Rahim standing tall with an unbeaten 60 to guide Bangladesh to their fist win over India in T20Is in nine meetings. India, who handed out debut to Mumbai allrounder Shivam Dube, were restricted to 148/6 in 20 overs on a tough surface to bat on before the visitors overhauled the target with seven wickets in hand and three balls to spare.

Local boy Rishabh Pant came under criticism for his shoddy wicketkeeping and also influenced skipper Rohit Sharma to take DRS, which backfired. KL Rahul too was the target of trollers after the Karnataka batsman failed to get going, scoring 15 runs off 17 balls. Shikhar Dhawan was the top-scorer for India making 41 runs, but consumed 42 deliveries.

Khaleel Ahmed gave away 37 runs in his four overs, including a crucial 19th over in which he conceded four back to back boundaries, that sealed the game in Bangladesh’s favour.